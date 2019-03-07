LeBron James: Michael Jordan My 'Inspiration' After Passing Him on Scoring List

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 6: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Denver Nugget on March 6 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their fourth straight game with a 115-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, but the outcome was a sidenote to LeBron James passing Michael Jordan for fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

NBA TV shared James' comments about the achievement:

James said "this ranks right up there at the top" of his accomplishments, which include four regular-season MVP awards and three championships.

"For a kid from Akron, Ohio, that needed inspiration ... MJ was that guy for me," he added.

James went on to say he wanted to emulate Jordan in a number of ways, from shooting fadeaways to sticking his tongue out as he dunks.

  1. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  2. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  3. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  4. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  5. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  6. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  7. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  8. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  9. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  10. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  11. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  12. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  13. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  14. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  15. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  16. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

  17. Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade

  18. Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History

  19. Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration

  20. Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?

Right Arrow Icon

While his idol scored 32,292 career regular-season points, James is now 17 points ahead of him on the all-time list after tallying 31 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the loss against Denver.

The gravity of the moment was not lost on James, who expressed his excitement before he even took the court. He then appeared to be overcome by emotion on the bench after he passed Jordan:

The King even had a message for His Airness on his shoes:

While the debate over whether James or Jordan should be considered the greatest player of all time has becomes tedious, passing Jordan was a special moment for James nevertheless.

He went from someone who said it "was like meeting God for the first time" when he met Jordan as a teenager, per Anthony Olivieri of ESPN.com, to someone who is now alongside the six-time champion when discussing basketball royalty.

Wednesday's accomplishment was another notch on James' Hall of Fame resume. He can now turn his attention to Kobe Bryant (33,643 points), Karl Malone (36,928 points) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points) atop the scoring list.

Surpassing Abdul-Jabbar may be difficult for the 34-year-old, but the same could be said about his chances of topping Jordan when he started his career.

On Wednesday, he did just that.

Related

    Lakers Should Accept Reality, Shut Down LeBron

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Should Accept Reality, Shut Down LeBron

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Passing MJ Just Another Feather in LeBron's GOAT Cap

    Jordan vs. James: Who's the GOAT? Debate ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Passing MJ Just Another Feather in LeBron's GOAT Cap

    Jordan vs. James: Who's the GOAT? Debate ⬇️

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron Passes MJ in Pts Scored 👑

    With an and-1, King James passes MJ's 32,292 points for 4th on the all-time scoring list

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron Passes MJ in Pts Scored 👑

    With an and-1, King James passes MJ's 32,292 points for 4th on the all-time scoring list

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    D-Rose Now Odds-on Favorite to Win 6MOY

    He's the betting favorite (-145) after starting the season as a 34-1 longshot

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Rose Now Odds-on Favorite to Win 6MOY

    He's the betting favorite (-145) after starting the season as a 34-1 longshot

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report