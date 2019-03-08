Final Predictions for the Champions of Every 2019 CBB Conference Tournament

1 of 10

America East: Vermont (24-6, 14-2)

Top-seeded Vermont will have to get past No. 3 UMBC if it wants to win the America East tournament. The Retrievers handed the Catamounts their only two conference losses this season. Maybe they'll get lucky, and No. 2 Stony Brook will take care of them earlier in the proceedings.

Atlantic Sun: Lipscomb (25-6, 14-2)

The Atlantic Sun is down to Liberty and Lipscomb after the conference's two top teams scored semifinal wins in their conference tournament on Thursday. Lipscomb has an impressive win over TCU on the road and another strong performance against Louisville on its resume.

Big Sky: Northern Colorado (21-9, 15-4)

The Bears are 7-1 in their last eight games, including a two-point win on the road over conference leader Montana on Feb. 25. The two teams split the season series, and there's a good chance Round 3 will decide the Big Sky tournament title.

Big South: Campbell (20-11, 12-4)

The Fighting Camels (yep, you read that right) are 8-2 in their last 10 games. That includes a two-point win over Radford last Saturday that tied the teams atop the conference standings at 12-4 apiece. Senior Chris Clemons leads the nation with 30.3 points per game, and he's made 132 threes—tied for second throughout the NCAA, behind only Wofford's Fletcher Magee (139) and even with Detroit's Antoine Davis (132).

Big West: UC Irvine (26-5, 14-1)

A 14-1 conference record and a 12-game winning streak make UC Irvine the clear favorites in the Big West tournament. The Anteaters are holding opponents to 63.5 points per game, and they rank fifth in the nation by forcing opponents to shoot only 38.0 percent from the floor.



Colonial: Hofstra (25-6, 15-3)

Led by senior Justin Wright-Foreman (26.8), the Pride rank eighth in the nation at 84.3 points per game. This is a team that could pull off an upset in the NCAA tournament.

Conference USA: Old Dominion (23-7, 13-4)

Despite Wednesday's 59-52 loss to Southern Mississippi, Old Dominion is still the favorite to emerge from Conference USA. The Monarchs beat a tournament-bound Syracuse team at the Carrier Dome earlier this year.

Horizon League: Wright State (20-12, 13-5)

The Raiders have already won one game in the Horizon League tournament, knocking off IUPUI with a 15-point victory. They advance to face Green Bay on Monday—a team that beat them 70-67 on Feb. 28. However, Wright State won the first meeting by 12 points.

Ivy League: Harvard (16-9, 9-3)

Yale was originally the pick here. But that was before the Bulldogs dropped two of three, including a two-point loss to Harvard, which now appears to be in the Ivy League driver's seat. The Crimson, led by junior Bryce Aiken (21.0 PPG), have won 10 of 12.

MAAC: Iona (14-15, 12-6)

A sub-.500 team predicted to make the field? Iona has won seven in a row and moved to the top of the MAAC standings in the process. The Gaels even beat top contender Quinnipiac on the road by four points on Feb. 19.

MAC: Buffalo (27-3, 15-2)

The Bulls sit at No. 16 in the NET rankings, and they're projected as a No. 7 seed in the Bracket Matrix's most recent update. They're going to the NCAA tournament regardless, so bubble teams will hope they can take care of business. Bowling Green will be their toughest test, and the two meet in the regular-season finale on Friday.

MEAC: Norfolk State (19-12, 14-2)

The Spartans won six in a row before losing to Howard by three points on Thursday. Even with that loss, they're still the clear favorites to emerge from the MEAC. The school's lone NCAA tournament appearance came in 2012 when it upset No. 2-seeded Missouri.