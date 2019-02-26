Early Predictions for the Champions of Every 2019 CBB Conference Tournament

1 of 10

America East: UMBC (18-11, 10-4)

The UMBC team that became the first No. 16 seed to ever knock off a No. 1 seed last year is looking to dance again. The Retrievers already beat conference leader Vermont twice, and they're 9-2 in their last 11 games.

Atlantic Sun: Lipscomb (22-6, 13-2)

Led by sharpshooter Garrison Mathews (19.9 PPG, 41% 3PT), the Bisons are still the best team in the Atlantic Sun by a wide margin despite two losses in their last four games. A Liberty team that beat them Feb. 13 will be their toughest test.

Big Sky: Montana (20-7, 13-3)

The Grizzlies won 10 straight before a two-point loss on Monday, and they've been there before after punching their ticket as a No. 14 seed last year.

Big South: Radford (19-9, 11-3)

The Highlanders are the only team in the Big South with a Top 25 win, as they beat Texas back on Nov. 30 when the Longhorns were ranked No. 17. Radford has made the NCAA tournament just three times in 34 years, one of which came last season.

Big West: UC Irvine (23-5, 11-1)

The Anteaters are one of the stingiest defensive teams in the country, holding opponents to 64.3 points per game while leading the nation in opponents' field-goal percentage (.403). They're also on a nine-game winning streak.

Colonial: Hofstra (23-6, 13-3)

With one of the nation's most prolific scorers in Justin Wright-Foreman (26.6 PPG, 43.3% 3PT) leading a high-scoring offense, Hofstra is a threat to make it out of the first weekend. The Pride also shoot a blistering 79.5 percent from the free-throw line—tops in Division I.

Conference USA: Old Dominion (22-6, 12-3)

Senior and 2014 top 100 recruit B.J. Stith paces the Monarchs with 18.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. This is a good team that beat a tournament-bound Syracuse squad earlier this year.

Horizon League: Wright State (18-11, 12-4)

The Raiders have won six in a row, including a four-point victory over top challenger Northern Kentucky to split the season series.

Ivy League: Yale (18-5, 8-2)

The Ivy League is deep this year. Harvard and Princeton are both hot on the Bulldogs' trail, and the Penn team that beat Villanova earlier this year has to also be considered a threat. Still, there's little question Yale is the team to beat.

MAAC: Quinnipiac (15-12, 10-6)

Led by MAAC leading scorer Cameron Young (23.1 PPG)—who exploded for 55 points earlier this month against Siena—the Bobcats are looking to make their first NCAA tournament.

MAC: Buffalo (24-3, 12-2)

The Bulls sit at No. 16 in the NET rankings, and they're projected for a No. 7 seed in the most recent update to the Bracket Matrix. They're going to the NCAA tournament regardless, so bubble teams are hoping they can take care of business and claim the automatic bid.



MEAC: Norfolk State (17-11 12-1)

Norfolk State has made just one NCAA tournament appearance, knocking off No. 2 seed Missouri in 2012. The Spartans are the heavy favorites to represent the MEAC this year.