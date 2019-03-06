Triple H, Vince McMahon and More Top WWE Executives' Salaries Released

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Vince McMahon might be the chairman of WWE, but he wasn't the company's most well-compensated employee during the 2018 fiscal year.

In a filing to the SEC, WWE revealed the salaries for its top executives (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton). McMahon earned a $1.4 million salary and took home a little over $5.6 million in overall compensation.

Co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson both eclipsed McMahon. Barrios received $9.1 million, with Wilson just edging past him at $9.18 million.

Triple H, who continues to be a part-time active performer in addition to the executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, earned just over $5 million between both roles. His wife Stephanie McMahon got $2.8 million in compensation.

For comparison, John Cena was the highest-paid wrestler based off the most recent data. According to Forbes' Chris Smith, Cena was estimated to have collected $10 million in 2017, a figure that includes income from outside of wrestling.