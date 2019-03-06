Triple H, Vince McMahon and More Top WWE Executives' Salaries Released

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 6, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 26: Triple H and Stephanie McMahon visit The Elvis Duran Show to discuss the all woman Evolution WWE event at the Nassau Coliseum at Z100 Studio on October 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Vince McMahon might be the chairman of WWE, but he wasn't the company's most well-compensated employee during the 2018 fiscal year. 

In a filing to the SEC, WWE revealed the salaries for its top executives (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton). McMahon earned a $1.4 million salary and took home a little over $5.6 million in overall compensation.

Co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson both eclipsed McMahon. Barrios received $9.1 million, with Wilson just edging past him at $9.18 million.

Triple H, who continues to be a part-time active performer in addition to the executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, earned just over $5 million between both roles. His wife Stephanie McMahon got $2.8 million in compensation.

For comparison, John Cena was the highest-paid wrestler based off the most recent data. According to Forbes' Chris Smith, Cena was estimated to have collected $10 million in 2017, a figure that includes income from outside of wrestling.

