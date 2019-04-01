Nassir Little Declares for 2019 NBA Draft After Freshman Season at UNC

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

North Carolina freshman Nassir Little announced his decision to declare for the NBA draft Monday:

Per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, he will sign an agent, meaning he will not get a chance to return to school.

"I am declaring for the 2019 draft with the intention to start my NBA career," Little told Jonathan Givony of ESPN. "I am going to work extremely hard throughout the pre-draft process and my entire career to continue to grow as a player and person. I feel like I have a very high ceiling as a player and I plan to reach that ceiling through consistent hard work."

Little came to Chapel Hill with high expectations as the No. 3 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class according to 247Sports, even ahead of Zion Williamson. He gained even more hype when he was named MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game.

Unfortunately, he had an up-and-down first season with the Tar Heels.

The wing averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game coming off the bench, with a few big offensive showings during the year but even more quiet efforts.

He especially struggled with his shooting, making just 26.9 percent of his attempts from three-point range.

Despite his inconsistent offensive play, Little remains a top prospect in part due to his elite defense. He has the strength and agility to guard multiple positions, which will make him a valuable commodity at the next level.

The 6'6", 220-pound player also has the physical tools necessary to be an impact offensive player, especially with his ability to attack the basket and finish at the rim.

A few 20-point efforts showcased what he can do when things are clicking.

"When he plays like that, I don't think anybody can stop him," teammate Coby White said in February, per Luke Decock of the News and Observer.

He scored 20 points with seven rebounds in the second-round win over Washington in the NCAA tournament.

If he can improve his jump shot, Little has a chance to reach his lofty expectations coming out of high school.

Although another year in school might have improved his stock, he should still come off the board quickly in the NBA draft in June.