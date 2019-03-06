Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Cardinals Not Shopping QB amid Kyler Murray Buzz

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

While some expect the Arizona Cardinals to target Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the team may not be so quick to end the Josh Rosen era.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cardinals haven't yet informed other teams they're willing to trade that pick:

NFL Network's Charley Casserly spoke to an anonymous NFL team executive who said the Cardinals indicated they were looking to trade Rosen.

Darren Urban, who writes for the team's official site, argued Arizona doesn't need to decide yet:

The 2019 draft doesn't begin until April 25, which leaves a lot of time for the Cardinals to not only evaluate Murray but also see what kind of trade market develops for Rosen.

Along the same line, Arizona could sour on Murray and instead flip the No. 1 pick. The Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. reported Wednesday the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins have interest in the Heisman Trophy winner.

Rosen had a disappointing rookie season, throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. But the No. 10 overall draft pick was thrown into the fire on a bad team with a first-year head coach. Now, he's got another new coach in Kliff Kingsbury.

As tantalizing as the prospect of adding Murray, who threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while completing 69 percent of his passes, may be, Arizona could be better off giving Rosen a shot under Kingsbury in 2019.