Josh Rosen Trade Rumors: Cardinals Not Shopping QB amid Kyler Murray Buzz
March 6, 2019
While some expect the Arizona Cardinals to target Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the team may not be so quick to end the Josh Rosen era.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Cardinals haven't yet informed other teams they're willing to trade that pick:
1/2 Multiple teams inquired about Josh Rosen’s availability at the combine last week, though Arizona did not give those teams any indication that it is willing to move on from Josh Rosen at this time, according to two league sources who spoke to the Cardinals.
2/2 This doesn’t mean that Arizona won’t wind up shopping Josh Rosen eventually; but it hasn’t to date, as the Cardinals have not responded to the overtures that they’ve received from other teams while they’re going through the draft evaluation process.
NFL Network's Charley Casserly spoke to an anonymous NFL team executive who said the Cardinals indicated they were looking to trade Rosen.
Darren Urban, who writes for the team's official site, argued Arizona doesn't need to decide yet:
A lot of work left to do before the Cardinals will know what they want to do at No. 1. It's not an instant answer, but there's no reason for instant answers right now. https://t.co/9WHr47kBcW
The 2019 draft doesn't begin until April 25, which leaves a lot of time for the Cardinals to not only evaluate Murray but also see what kind of trade market develops for Rosen.
Along the same line, Arizona could sour on Murray and instead flip the No. 1 pick. The Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. reported Wednesday the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins have interest in the Heisman Trophy winner.
As a general rule, just don't believe draft rumors in early March. No one knows anything yet. These are always just rumors started by other teams guessing what the team will do. But in reality, the team at No. 1 probably hasn't made a decision yet.
Rosen had a disappointing rookie season, throwing for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. But the No. 10 overall draft pick was thrown into the fire on a bad team with a first-year head coach. Now, he's got another new coach in Kliff Kingsbury.
As tantalizing as the prospect of adding Murray, who threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while completing 69 percent of his passes, may be, Arizona could be better off giving Rosen a shot under Kingsbury in 2019.
