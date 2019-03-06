Derrick Rose New Odds-on Favorite to Win 2019 NBA 6th Man of the Year

Nick Wass/Associated Press

A bounce-back season could allow Derrick Rose to take home some new hardware.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard is now the odds-on favorite to become the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year:

As seen by the odds, this was a major surprise based on expectations from the start of the season.

Rose is currently averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Timberwolves, starting just 13 of his 48 games this season.

The 30-year-old had become somewhat of a forgotten man after a disappointing 2017-18 season when he averaged just 8.4 points in 25 appearances. He began the year with the Cleveland Cavaliers but was traded to the Utah Jazz before being waived a few days later.

Though the Timberwolves gave him a chance at the end of last season, he didn't show much to suggest he would resurrect his career in 2018-19.

However, he has played extremely well when given the opportunity, reaching a level of efficiency that surpasses even his MVP season in 2010-11. Rose has an effective field goal percentage of 51.8 percent and 114 offensive rating, both of which are the highest of his career, per Basketball Reference.

His 19.6 PER is his best since 2012, when he last earned an All-Star selection before his knee injuries.

Although Minnesota is still fighting for a playoff spot, Rose has been a key contributor all year and is one of the top bench players in the NBA.

Still, he will have to fight off other top contenders, including two-time Sixth Man winner Lou Williams and his 19.8 points per game in zero starts. Domantas Sabonis, Montrezl Harrell, Terrence Ross and Dennis Schroder are other options to nab the award.