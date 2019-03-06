Mike Trout's Autographed Rookie Card Sells for $186,580 at Auction

TEMPE, AZ - MARCH 01: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim runs into the dugout from center field during a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals at Tempe Diablo Stadium on March 1, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
It pays to be Mike Trout, but it also pays to have collectible merchandise of the Los Angeles Angels superstar.

A signed version of Trout's 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects rookie card has been sold by GoldinAuctions.com for $186,580.

Among the reasons for the hefty price tag, in addition to Trout's signature: It was a limited edition card with only 25 made available; it was also graded as a 9.5 gem mint, and the surface and corners received perfect 10 scores.

As a point of comparison, TMZ Sports noted a 1997 Upper Deck Michael Jordan autographed All-Star Game jersey card sold for $95,000 in November.

The Angels made Trout the 25th overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft. Since making his big league debut in 2011, the 27-year-old has won two American League MVP awards, has made seven consecutive All-Star teams and is a six-time Silver Slugger winner.

Even though Trout has to wait two years before he can cash in on his value as a free agent, people in the collectibles market are already making big-time profits off MLB's best player.

