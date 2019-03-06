Mike Trout's Autographed Rookie Card Sells for $186,580 at Auction

Norm Hall/Getty Images

It pays to be Mike Trout, but it also pays to have collectible merchandise of the Los Angeles Angels superstar.

A signed version of Trout's 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects rookie card has been sold by GoldinAuctions.com for $186,580.

Among the reasons for the hefty price tag, in addition to Trout's signature: It was a limited edition card with only 25 made available; it was also graded as a 9.5 gem mint, and the surface and corners received perfect 10 scores.

As a point of comparison, TMZ Sports noted a 1997 Upper Deck Michael Jordan autographed All-Star Game jersey card sold for $95,000 in November.

The Angels made Trout the 25th overall pick in the 2009 MLB draft. Since making his big league debut in 2011, the 27-year-old has won two American League MVP awards, has made seven consecutive All-Star teams and is a six-time Silver Slugger winner.

Even though Trout has to wait two years before he can cash in on his value as a free agent, people in the collectibles market are already making big-time profits off MLB's best player.