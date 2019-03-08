MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Marc Marquez will begin the defense of his MotoGP title at the 2019 Grand Prix of Qatar at the Losail International Circuit on Sunday.

Marquez faces familiar competition from names such as Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales and Andrea Dovizioso. It was the latter who finished ahead of Honda rider Marquez in last year's race.

Race Schedule

Friday, March 8

Free Practice 1: 12:40 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. GMT/7:40 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. ET

Free Practice 2: 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9

Free Practice 3: 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. GMT/7:15 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET

Free Practice 4: 4:20 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. GMT/11:20 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. ET

Q1: 5 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET

Q2: 5:25 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. GMT/12:25 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10

Warm-Up: 12:40 p.m. to 1 p.m. GMT/7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET

Race: 5 p.m. GMT/12 p.m. ET

Live-Stream Links: BT Sport App. beIN Sports CONNECT.

The spotlight will naturally be on Marquez, with few able to keep pace with the six-time champion. Even so, the Spaniard may not be at his best following shoulder surgery he underwent back in December.

While surgery was successful, the 26-year-old revealed the procedure was "more aggressive and more difficult" than he expected. Marquez has since admitted he is "almost 100 percent" ahead of the first race on the season's calendar, per Haydn Cobb of Crash.net.

However, the obvious boost for Marquez comes from Honda signing Jorge Lorenzo as his new team-mate. Lorenzo won the last of his three titles in 2015, the only interruption to Marquez's recent dominance.

Any signs of weakness from Marquez are sure to be exploited by his talented and experienced rivals. Dovizioso already knows what it takes to beat the Spaniard, and the Ducati veteran has been sounding confident ahead of the weekend.

The 32-year-old Italian revealed how he's prepared for the new season, per GPOne.com: "I've also made some important changes to my training and dietary regimes."

Dovizioso was pushed all the way by Marquez in 2018, but he can hold his nerve as well as any rider in close races.

Speaking of experience, not many competitors can match 40-year-old Rossi's know-how. The question for the seven-time champion is whether his bike will be up to scratch to help put an end to the relentless pursuit of his record Marquez has undertaken in recent years.

Rossi thinks Yamaha is headed in the right direction, according to Crash.Net's Peter McLaren. As McLaren noted, Rossi, who was third on the podium in 2018, didn't manage a single win last season, and race speed this weekend will go a long way to determining the extent of the improvements his team has made.

While the regular contenders appear strong, Marquez is still the man to beat. However, the concerns about his fitness are reason enough to believe he will begin his campaign just short of top spot, with Dovizioso likely to repeat his heroics from 12 months ago.