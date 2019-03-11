Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid Leg 2: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds, Preview

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Juventus and Atletico Madrid will play the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 matchup on Tuesday, March 12 at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Atletico Madrid won the first leg at its home stadium 2-0.

The winner on aggregate score will advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. The tiebreaker is away goals scored.

Below you can find the match kickoff time, information on how to watch in the United States and UK, odds and projections, score scenarios, and a match preview.

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid Leg 2: How to watch, livestream info, kickoff time

Leg 2 of Juventus and Atletico Madrid kicks off Tuesday, March 12 at 4 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast live on TNT and stream on B/R Live in the United States. In the UK, you can watch live on BT Sport.

Coverage of Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid on TNT and B/R Live will begin with the one-hour B/R Football Matchday show at 3 p.m. ET. At the conclusion of the match, TNT will feature the B/R Football Post-Match Show, and B/R Live will feature press conferences from each team’s manager.

Pricing on B/R Live is $2.99 per match and $9.99 for the Monthly Soccer Pass subscription. The Monthly Soccer pass gives you access to watch all Champions League matches as well as all other soccer events and highlight shows on B/R Live. Learn more and subscribe to B/R Live here.

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid Leg 2: Odds and projections

After Atletico’s dominant 2-0 win in Leg 1, Juventus has dropped from strong title contender to likely on the way out of the competition. Although OddsChecker lists Juventus (-137) as the favorite to win Leg 2, Atletico has an 88 percent chance to advance to the quarterfinal round, according to the latest projections from FiveThirtyEight.

Compare that number to the pre-Leg 1 projections, when Juventus had a 56 percent chance to go through.

Juventus vs. Atletico Madrid Leg 2: Score scenarios and match preview

Atletico Madrid got goals from Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin in its 2-0 first leg win at the Wanda Metropolitano, the same stadium that will host this season’s Champions League final. Juventus had a couple good chances but largely found it difficult to create anything of significance in the attacking third.

Here are the scores and scenarios involved in this Leg 2 clash between Juventus and Atletico Madrid. A 2-0 Juve win takes things to extra time and if still tied, to penalties.

The challenge for Juventus in Leg 2 is a large one, as Diego Simeone’s already normally very stingy and organized side is likely to put the full clamps on the Italian club’s attack. After shutting out Juventus in Leg 1, a single Atletico away goal will for Juventus into having to score four times to advance. It’s not an impossible defeat, as Borussia Dortmund proved by dispatching Atletico 4-0 at home during the group stage.

In its Champions League history, Juventus has fallen behind 0-2 in an away first leg twice before, and both times it failed to advance. In fact, in the UCL era, Juventus has never overcome a deficit of more than one goal in the knockout stage after losing the first leg on the road.

After being held in check during Leg 1, Cristiano Ronaldo must be a huge presence for Juventus and put his name on the scoresheet. After coming so close to Champions League glory in recent years, Juventus brought Ronaldo in to take them over the hump and to the trophy. The trophy seems far away with this mountain to climb in Leg 2, but don’t count out the competition’s all-time leading scorer and five-time champion.