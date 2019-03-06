Real Madrid Confirm Vinicius Junior Will Miss 2 Months with Leg Injury

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid confirmed on Wednesday that Vinicius Jr. is set to miss around two months with a torn ligament.

The young winger left the pitch in tears during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League meeting with Ajax, and Madrid confirmed the severity of his issue in a statement on their official Twitter account:

"After the tests made today to our player Vinicius Junior by the medical services of Real Madrid, the player has been diagnosed with a torn ligament of the tibiofibular joint of the right leg," read the statement, per Football Espana.

After losing the second leg 4-1 in embarrassing fashion (5-3 on aggregate), the tournament holders were dumped out of the Champions League in the round of 16. The news Vinicius is set for a spell on the sidelines is yet another blow for Los Blancos.

Here are the highlights from what was a humbling night for the European champions and a historic one for the Eredivisie side:

In a season where Madrid are now destined to end up without any silverware, the youngster has been a bright spark for Los Blancos.

Despite being just 18, Vinicius has taken quickly to Spanish and European football. Operating typically from the left flank, his searing speed, agility and inventiveness on the ball has seen him cement a spot in the side ahead of some more established names at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge said he would be surprised if Vinicius was seen again this season for Madrid and noted his absence may open up opportunities for others:

Given they won't be challenging for any trophies between now and the end of the season, watching Vinicius continue to blossom would have been something Madridistas were looking forward to.

Now, it appears doubtful that he'll don the iconic all-white jersey again until 2019-20. Having recently been called up to the Brazil senior setup for the first time, Vinicius will also be hoping his spell on the sidelines doesn't totally rule out his chances of featuring in the Copa America this summer.