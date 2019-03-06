Thomas Tuchel Will Make Late Call on Edinson Cavani for Manchester United Clash

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed a decision will be made on whether Edinson Cavani will play against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions after their final training session on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan striker has been absent since early last month due to a hip injury and missed PSG's 2-0 victory over United in the first leg of their last-16 tie at Old Trafford.

Cavani has recently returned to training and could be available for Wednesday's second leg against United at the Parc des Princes.

However, Tuchel said a late decision will be made on the No. 9, per Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC:

"Edinson has done the last two training sessions with us. However, we decided together that a final decision will be taken after the final training session at 11 [Paris time] on Wednesday morning."

In all likelihood, Cavani will not be called upon unless things go wrong in Paris. PSG are heavy favourites to advance to the quarter-finals given their comfortable lead and away goals from the first leg.

Furthermore, United's squad is ravaged by injury:

Tuchel's side produced a mature and accomplished performance to outclass Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's in-form United in the first leg.

If they can be similarly dominant on Wednesday, they will ease through to their first Champions League quarter-final since 2015-16.

Some PSG fans may be nervous of a repeat of 2016-17, when their side squandered a 4-0 first-leg lead at the last-16 stage against Barcelona by losing 6-1 in the second leg.

The situation is different, not least as PSG are playing Wednesday's second leg at home, and against an inferior side to Barcelona.

But if United get the first goal in the second leg, things may get nervy at the Parc des Princes. And if PSG find themselves needing a goal in order to put the tie to bed, Tuchel may well call on Cavani.