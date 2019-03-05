NFL Trade Rumors: Josh Rosen Being Shopped by Cardinals Amid Kyler Murray Buzz

John Froschauer/Associated Press

The buzz surrounding a potential trade involving quarterback Josh Rosen continues to grow.

According to Charley Casserly of NFL Network (via James Palmer of NFL Network), another team has confirmed that the Arizona Cardinals are shopping last year's first-round pick.

The Cardinals have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft and could use it to find their new quarterback.

There has been plenty of speculation that Arizona intends to draft Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick.

Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst reported it's a "done deal" that Murray will go No. 1, while Bleacher Report's Matt Miller noted the team "loves him."

Meanwhile, Arizona has done little to quiet the rumors or shore up the relationship with Rosen.

"Is Josh Rosen our QB?" Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said last week, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "He is right now, for sure."

This indicates he might not be the team's quarterback in the future.

Rosen had an up-and-down rookie season, throwing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 games. Still, he was the No. 10 pick of the draft for a reason and could potentially make a bigger impact the more he acclimates to the NFL.

Considering his upside, a team could get a lot of value with a buy-low trade like this before the draft.