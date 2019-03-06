Champions League 2019: Live Stream, Odds for Wednesday's Round-of-16 Matches

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Manchester United will attempt to overturn a two-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, when they travel to France for the second leg of their last-16 tie.

PSG won 2-0 in the first game at Old Trafford, and United have been forced to name a squad packed with young talent due to an injury crisis, with Paul Pogba also missing because of suspension.

FC Porto host AS Roma in their second-leg clash in Portugal. The Italians lead 2-1 on aggregate.

The Serie A team have suffered a disappointing domestic campaign and are in fifth place in the table, 28 points behind leaders Juventus.

Wednesday's Fixtures

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

FC Porto vs. AS Roma (8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET)

Match Odds

PSG 10-21, United 13-2, draw 4-1

Porto 17-16, Roma 14-5, draw 14-5

PSG vs. United

The Premier League giants will have to produce a famous comeback at the Parc des Princes in order to advance to the quarter-finals.

PSG picked apart the Red Devils at Old Trafford, and despite missing Neymar and Edinson Cavani in the first leg, the French champions earned a deserved 2-0 win.

United collapsed after losing Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard to injury before half-time, and Kylian Mbappe was irresistible as he hit the second-half winner.

According to BBC Sport, no side has ever advanced in the Champions League after losing a first leg by two or more goals.

However, United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his team are motivated to create history in the French capital:

"Goals always change games. We've got to get the first goal and then anything can happen.

"Football is a technical and tactical game but it's also a mental game. If we get the first one we would start believing more and then they might start doubting themselves.

"It's never mission impossible. It's just more difficult.

"Everyone knows we can do it. In the Champions League in the last few years there have been so many examples of teams that can change results like this."

Despite Solskjaer's optimism, United's injury crisis has decimated the squad, and the Norwegian has been forced to name five teenagers in his travelling party.

Tahith Chong is joined by Angel Gomes, with Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Brandon Williams making up the numbers.

The youngsters are considered the best off the United production line, and their instinct to attack with freedom could be utilised in Paris.

PSG are already 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, allowing them to fully focus on their European ambitions.

Per Sky Sports, Cavani could make a surprise return to action on Wednesday after missing seven matches with a hip injury.



The tie is PSG's to lose. They have the talent and depth needed to skip past an inexperienced United unit.

However, the Premier League club are well-known for turning the odds in situations where failure appears the most likely outcome.

FC Porto vs. AS Roma

The contrasting domestic fortunes of both teams are apparent ahead of Roma's trip to Porto.

The Portuguese side are deep in battle with Benfica as they chase the Primeira Liga crown, but the Italians have crashed in Serie A.

Six defeats in the Italian top flight have destroyed Roma's hopes of contesting the title with Juventus, and the possibility of missing out on Champions League qualification is now a genuine fear.

However, it is the Giallorossi who are in control of the tie after winning the first leg 2-1, and Porto will have to move through the gears to advance.

Eusebio di Francesco's future as Roma boss reportedly hangs on a knife edge. According to Sky Italia (h/t Calciomercato), the manager could be sacked if his side fail in Portugal.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Di Francesco said the focus needs to be on his team and not his precarious future, per Reuters:

"I want the attention to be on Roma and the common interest of the 'Romanista' is that tomorrow the team qualifies, regardless of who the coach is.

"The thinking is not about myself, but making sure that Roma get through this round. It bothers me, because people do not understand that Roma will be taking the pitch tomorrow, not me."

Moussa Marega is expected to return for Porto after a thigh injury, according to BBC Sport, while Kostas Manolas should be available for the visitors after recovering from a knock.

The tie is in the balance, but Roma hold the advantage as they seek to build on last season's achievements in the Champions League.