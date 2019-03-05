Marvin Williams Surprises a Boys & Girls Club with the Gift of a Lifetime

Bleacher Report

Last month, North Carolina legend Marvin Williams helped unveil a beautiful, new basketball court at the Boys & Girls Club in High Point, North Carolina.

Hundreds were on hand for the grand reveal, which showcased new lights, scoreboard, paint job, balls and a mural featuring two children from the club.

As a Boys & Girls Club alumnus, Williams spoke about the importance of aiming high and following your dreams, stressing that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

Bleacher Report partnered with New York Life to make the magic happen!

