Inside Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 5, 2019

There is nothing quite like Borussia Dortmund's Yellow Wall.

Twenty-five thousand fans can pack into this part of the club's Westfalenstadion and create one of the best atmospheres in the game. 

Let's take a look inside.

