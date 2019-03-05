Gervonta Davis Arrest Warrant Issued After Alleged Assault in February

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Police in Virginia have issued a warrant for the arrest of boxer Gervonta Davis following an incident at a Virginia shopping mall Feb. 17.

According to TMZ Sports, Davis allegedly assaulted a man near an ATM machine, and he is wanted on one misdemeanor count of assault.

Officers responded to the incident, and police told TMZ Sports that Davis "directed derogatory and offensive language at the officers in a public setting." A witness added that Davis pushed an officer and yelled obscenities while his friends attempted to restrain him.

A Fairfax County Police Department spokesperson told TMZ Sports the office has been unsuccessful in its attempts to inform Davis of the warrant.

Davis was previously arrested in September 2018 for his alleged role in a physical altercation outside Rosebar Lounge in Washington, D.C.

The 24-year-old Davis is a Baltimore native who currently holds the WBA (super) featherweight title. He owns a 21-0 record and most recently beat Hugo Ruiz by first-round knockout Feb. 9 to retain the championship.

Davis fights under the Mayweather Promotions banner and is considered one of Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s top proteges. Davis fought on the undercard of Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor in August 2017, beating Francisco Fonseca by eighth-round knockout.

Of Davis' 21 career victories, 20 of them have come by way of knockout. Given his dominance, Mayweather told TMZ Sports in February that he was trying to set up a fight between Davis and the undefeated Ryan Garcia.

If Davis is found guilty of the charge against him, he could face up to one year in jail with a $2,500 fine.