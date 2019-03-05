Roy Jones Jr. on Vitor Belfort Fight Challenge: 'I Love a Battle'

Richard Schultz/Getty Images

Former four-weight boxing world champion Roy Jones Jr. says he would welcome a fight with UFC legend Vitor Belfort.

Belfort laid down the gauntlet last week when he discussed the possibility of fighting Jones, and the boxer has responded in kind when speaking to TMZ Sports:

"This is what I do for a living," Jones said. "Y'all must've forgot. That's who I am. I love a battle. I love a challenge. So, if that's what you want, that's what you get. Ain't like you gotta ask me twice."

He added:

"I got nothing but the utmost respect for you. You were a helluva MMA fighter. You one of the best of all time. But, when it comes to boxing, this is what I do. I'm the ruler. I'm the king of this thing. Ya understand me?

"Since Muhammad Ali is not on Earth anymore, I don't think there's nothing ever on this Earth as bad as I am with these hands."

Belfort called out Jones at an event for the MMA promotion ONE Championship, where he said he wanted to "dirty box" the American:

Jones, 50, has continued to fight well past his prime. His most recent fight was in February last year in which he extended his record to 66-9 with a win over Scott Sigmon.

Despite his advancing years, he has lost just once since being knocked out by Denis Lebedev in 2011, a run of 13 fights.

Jones said he could be ready to fight Belfort in just six weeks: "Well, I would like eight weeks, cause I like to get right. I need two extra weeks just to make sure I can showboat. But, six weeks, I can whip you."

Belfort would need longer to prepare, though, as MMA reporter Damon Martin noted:

The 41-year-old Brazilian retired in May last year after losing to Lyoto Machida on home soil, but he has signalled his intent to return to the sport by signing with ONE Championship.

Belfort has boxed professionally once before, when he knocked out compatriot Josemario Neves in 61 seconds back in 2006.

He'd be at a sizeable skill disadvantage boxing against the veteran, though, but he's also nine years younger.

Should the pair ever face off in the ring, much would depend on the format agreed for the fight.