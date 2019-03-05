Report: Juventus Considering Barcelona, Manchester City Target Luan Candido

RAPHAEL ALVES/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly ready to rival Manchester City and Barcelona in the battle to sign Palmeiras youngster Luan Candido.

According to Fabrizio Romano of Calciomercato, the Italian champions have stepped up their scouting in South America and have been impressed by the 18-year-old left-back. It's noted Luan has been compared to Real Madrid star Marcelo.

"Juventus have followed him for a long time and are seriously considering an official proposal to fit in the race for the full-back," wrote Romano. "However, the operation to bring him to Europe is anything but simple."

It's added there are plenty of possible suitors for Luan aside from the Bianconeri.

Manchester City are said to have an option on the player, a stipulation that was agreed when they secured Gabriel Jesus from the Brazilian club. Barcelona are also reported to have made a move for the youngster as well as his team-mate Vitao, while Borussia Dortmund and Lyon have shown an interest too.

According to Goal's Bruno Andrade last month, Barcelona are prepared to spend €20 million (£17 million) to secure the duo.

"Both Vitao and Luan are considered to be ones for the future, with their potential being bought into at this stage before interest in their services intensifies," Andrade added.

Here is a look at why there is so much excitement surrounding the Brazilian youth international:

As part of the Guardian's Next Generation 2018 series, Thiago Rabelo said Luan is "the most promising left-back to come out of Brazil since Marcelo" and "so talented, he is often used as a midfielder or forward, showing his versatility and attacking instincts."

Given the host of clubs interested in him, he appears set for an exciting career.

While Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri boasts a squad rich in depth in most areas, at left-back the team lacks natural options aside from Alex Sandro. Mattia De Sciglio and Joao Cancelo have done a job in the role at times, although neither are capable of replicating the Brazilian's influence.

Given his age and lack of experience, it would be a surprise if Luan arrived at Juventus and immediately became a first-team regular. Even so, as a possible deputy for Sandro and maybe even a long-term replacement, the youngster may represent a savvy signing.