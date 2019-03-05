Serge Gnabry Signs New 4-Year Bayern Munich Contract

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry has signed a new contract at the club, tying him down for four more years.

Bayern announced the news on Tuesday:

Gnabry arrived at the club from Werder Bremen in 2017, but spent his first season on loan with Hoffenheim.

The winger had an impressive campaign with Hoffenheim. After recovering from some early injury problems, he finished the season with 10 goals and seven assists to his name in 22 Bundesliga appearances.

This season, having returned to Bayern, he has contributed eight goals and five assists in 29 matches in all competitions.

While the match finished goalless, Gnabry was among Bayern's most impressive performers in their UEFA Champions League meeting with Liverpool at Anfield in February.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi was impressed:

He's come a long way since leaving Arsenal in 2016, having made just 18 first-team appearances for the club and endured a dismal loan spell at West Bromwich Albion, as Squawka Football demonstrated:

The 23-year-old will hope to keep improving in the coming years, and he'll have plenty of opportunity to do so at Bayern.

Arjen Robben turned 35 in January and will leave the club at the end of the season, while Franck Ribery, who turns 36 in April, could also leave as his contract is up in June.

In tying down Gnabry, Bayern are ensuring they have the players in place to oversee the transition from the veteran pair to a new generation.