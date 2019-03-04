Video: Roman Reigns Reunites The Shield on Raw; 6-Man WWE Fastlane Match Set

Credit: WWE.com

For what's likely to be their last run together, The Shield reunited on Raw.

Roman Reigns opened Raw by bringing Seth Rollins to the ring. Together, they were going to try to convince Dean Ambrose before Elias hit Ambrose with a guitar on the entrance ramp.

After Elias beat Ambrose in a singles match, Reigns and Rollins continued to unsuccessfully lobby Ambrose to join them. He eventually had a change of heart after Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin engaged in a three-on-two attack.

Shortly thereafter, WWE announced The Shield will face off against McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin at Fastlane on Sunday.

WWE has already confirmed Ambrose is leaving the company once his contract expires in April. As a result, The Shield's days as a trio are numbered.

Of course, some have long wondered whether WWE's announcement was part of a storyline that would later reveal itself. Having The Shield get back together might give Ambrose a reason to stick around.