Gianluigi Buffon Turned Down 'Very Big Offer' from Man City While at Juventus

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Gianluigi Buffon says he turned down a "very big offer" from Manchester City while he was still at Juventus.

The goalkeeper was interviewed by Rio Ferdinand for BT Sport (h/t Daniel Murphy at the Manchester Evening News) and spoke about how he had attracted interested from both Manchester United and City during his career.

"When I was a boy playing for Parma, [Sir Alex] Ferguson tracked me closely for two or three years. He'd always send scouts to watch me. At the time, Parma was my world and I didn't feel like leaving.

"I later had a very big offer from Manchester City, when they started to build the team and become the most important side in Europe. They wanted me to be the first signing, but I stayed at Juve."

The 41-year-old left Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain in summer 2018. He is set to face Manchester United in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes.

Buffon is widely regarded as one of the game's greatest goalkeepers:

He won Serie A and the Coppa Italia numerous times in his 17 years with Juventus and helped Italy win the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

However, the one trophy that has so far eluded Buffon throughout his glittering career is the European Cup.

The goalkeeper has been a beaten finalist twice in the last four years with Juventus but will be hoping for success in the tournament this time around.

The 41-year-old kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford in the first leg, which saw him hit a landmark:

Another clean sheet on Wednesday by Buffon would ensure PSG's progression at the expense of Manchester United, and the French side will be expected to qualify given their lead in the tie.