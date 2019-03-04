Santiago Solari Responds to Rumours Jose Mourinho Could Return to Real Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has laughed off rumours Jose Mourinho could replace him as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 42-year-old was asked about the possibility of the former Manchester United manager returning for a second stint with Los Blancos and told a pre-match press conference: "This club has always had more pretenders than Julia Roberts. It's normal."

Mourinho has told Mitch Freeley at beIN Sports he would be open to returning to a club he has managed previously.

"To a club that I have been before?" he said. "If I think the right club, the right structure, the right ambitions, I will have no problem at all. I think it's really a reason of pride when a club where you worked before want you back."

Mourinho also spoke about his time at Real Madrid where he won a league title and the Copa del Rey during his three years in charge:

Solari was only appointed manager at Real Madrid this season following the club's firing of Julen Lopetegui after just three months in charge.

However, he's already come under pressure as Real Madrid have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Barcelona and are also 12 points behind their rivals in La Liga with just 12 games left to play.

Los Blancos remain in contention in the UEFA Champions League, and Solari may need to guide the club to a fourth consecutive win to keep his job at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid reportedly are already considering replacing Solari and have Mourinho and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino in their thoughts, according to Ben Hayward at the Evening Standard.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has said Mourinho could be in charge of the club next season:

Meanwhile, some Real Madrid supporters chanted in favour of Mourinho after defeat in El Clasico:

Mourinho has been out of work since being fired by Manchester United in December after a disappointing start to the season. While the Red Devils have thrived since his departure, he can point to the fact he won the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League during his two years in charge.

Real Madrid have won La Liga just once since Mourinho departed in 2013. His ability to win trophies and previous experience at the club means he's likely to be in contention if Real Madrid do decide to part ways with Solari.