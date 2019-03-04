NFL Trade Rumors: A.J. Green Deal to Jets 'Highly, Highly Unlikely'

Gary Landers/Associated Press

The New York Jets have cap space to spend this offseason and assets they could part with on the trade market as they look to improve their roster around exciting young quarterback Sam Darnold.

Improving the skill positions will be key, but according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, one potential trade target Jets fans can likely rule out is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green:

"I was told by a league source it is 'highly, highly unlikely' Cincinnati moves the playmaking wideout, who's in the final year of a four-year, $60 million contract signed in 2015. Bengals owner Mike Brown loves Green, and if it's up to him, he'll retire a Bengal. Green is also incredibly loyal, a source said. He has no desire to leave Cincinnati."

