Oscar De La Hoya: Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez 2 Could Be $1.5B Fight

A second fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez could be worth $1.5 billion, according to Oscar De La Hoya.

The former world champion, now Alvarez's promoter, has talked up the possibility of Mayweather coming out of retirement again and taking on the fighter he first beat by majority decision in September 2013, per TMZ Sports: "If Floyd Mayweather decides to come back, a fight with him and Canelo could be a $1.5 billion fight."

