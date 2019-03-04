Oscar De La Hoya: Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez 2 Could Be $1.5B Fight

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a right to Canelo Alvarez during their WBC/WBA 154-pound title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 14, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

A second fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Alvarez could be worth $1.5 billion, according to Oscar De La Hoya.

The former world champion, now Alvarez's promoter, has talked up the possibility of Mayweather coming out of retirement again and taking on the fighter he first beat by majority decision in September 2013, per TMZ Sports"If Floyd Mayweather decides to come back, a fight with him and Canelo could be a $1.5 billion fight."

                 

