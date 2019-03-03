Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: 49ers a 'Top Option' If Giants Deal WR

Tom Canavan/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. may be playing on the other coast for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, "NFL people believe he could get traded and if he does, the 49ers are a top-top-top option" even though Beckham is under contract with the Giants until 2024.

Kawakami also noted sources at the NFL Scouting Combine said the 49ers are looking for more wide receivers.

The connection between the 49ers and Beckham is far from a new one.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported before last season the NFC West team had "real interest" and was "monitoring" the possibility. La Canfora called San Francisco "strong suitors" in February this year.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote the "sense persists" the 49ers are interested with "the only question is whether the Giants are willing to pull the trigger."

However, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said, per Judy Battista of NFL.com, "we didn't sign Odell to trade him. That's all I need to say about that."

He is a natural target for a 49ers team looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2013 campaign. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is without a true No. 1 wide receiver as he sets his sights on a return from his torn ACL, and Beckham would clearly fill the void as a 26-year-old playmaker who is among the best in the league at his position.

He is a three-time Pro Bowler with four seasons of more than 1,000 receiving yards on his resume, which stands in stark contrast to a 49ers team that didn't have a wide receiver with more than 487 receiving yards in 2018.