Report: Greg Hardy to Fight Dmitrii Smoliakov at UFC Fight Night Event in April

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 4, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 19: Greg Hardy waits as officials decide whether to disqualify him after an illegal move in heavyweights fight against Allen Crowder at UFC Fight Night at Barclays Center on January 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Former NFL star Greg Hardy will reportedly step back in the Octagon for his second UFC fight next month.

Per ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani, Hardy is expected to fight Dmitrii Smoliakov at the UFC Fight Night event on April 27.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Video: Usman, Covington Try to Fight in Casino

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Video: Usman, Covington Try to Fight in Casino

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    White: Santos Should Be Next for Jones, Not Lesnar

    MMA logo
    MMA

    White: Santos Should Be Next for Jones, Not Lesnar

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Jon Jones Wins by Decision to Retain Title

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Jon Jones Wins by Decision to Retain Title

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Dominant Win Proves Jones Is a Threat Again

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dominant Win Proves Jones Is a Threat Again

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report