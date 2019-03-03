Report: Greg Hardy to Fight Dmitrii Smoliakov at UFC Fight Night Event in April

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Former NFL star Greg Hardy will reportedly step back in the Octagon for his second UFC fight next month.

Per ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani, Hardy is expected to fight Dmitrii Smoliakov at the UFC Fight Night event on April 27.

