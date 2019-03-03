Overwatch League 2019 Stage 1 Week 3: Excelsior's Top Plays, Prize Money

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Week 3 of the 2019 Overwatch League is in the books with New York Excelsior alone atop the standings after Sunday's results.

New York Excelsior (6-0) continue to be the most dominant force with two wins this weekend over Toronto Defiant on Friday and Seoul Dynasty on Sunday. The Vancouver Titans are the only other undefeated team (4-0) in the standings.

Toronto Defiant moved into position for a spot in the second stage thanks to a win over Boston Uprising Sunday.

Sunday Results

Toronto Defiant 3, Boston Uprising 1

Hangzhou Spark 3, Los Angeles Gladiators 1

Guangzhou Charge 3, Los Angeles Valiant 1

New York Excelsior 3, Seoul Dynasty 1

Full scores and standings available at the league's official site.

Stage winners receive $200,000, while the overall champion earns $1.1 million. More details on prize money here.

After cruising to an easy win over Toronto 48 hours earlier by taking the first three matches, Excelsior were given a test from the Seoul Dynasty.

The two teams were all square at one game apiece. JJoNaK dominated in the first game for Excelsior with 16 eliminations and no deaths to put his team up 1-0:

Dynasty evened things up in Numbani in thrilling fashion. New York Excelsior were pushing the pace in overtime when Seoul found the opening it needed:

Rather than crumble after losing the point in overtime, Excelsior responded with a 1-0 win at the Volskaya Industries map thanks to the damage inflicting by Nenne:

The writing was on the wall for Seoul Dynasty after that moment. New York won the final game by a 3-0 margin.

This has been an impressive start for Excelsior, but they still have no margin for error. The Titans are nipping right on their heels and have a 13-4 advantage through 17 matches.

Vancouver will have a chance to get within one win of New York next week with two matches against Paris Eternal on Friday and Chengdu Hunters on Sunday. Excelsior has just one game against the San Francisco Shock.

Sunday followed a normal script without any upsets. Los Angeles Valiant fell into sole possession of last place at 0-5 after losing three of four matches to Guangzhou Charge. The Charge needed that victory to get back over the .500 mark, moving their map differential to a strong plus-five.

Week 4 of the first stage will run March 7-10. The Atlanta Reign and Los Angeles Gladiators will start things off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.