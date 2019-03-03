Arnold Sports Festival Results 2019: Sunday Results, Highlights and Reaction

PRAKASH SINGH/Getty Images

Sunday marked the fourth and final day of the 2019 Arnold Sports Festival at the Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, which meant one thing—the Rogue Record Breakers took center stage.

It serves as the annual culmination of the event after the majority of the headline competitions were in the rearview mirror by Sunday.

Hafthor Bjornsson, who is best known for his role as The Mountain on HBO's Game of Thrones, repeated as the Arnold Strongman champion on Saturday. Janet Layug also topped the Bikini International competition on the same day, while Natalia Coelho (Arnold Classic Women's Physique champion) and George Peterson (Classic Physique champion) impressed Friday.

Sunday was about more than just the Rogue Record Breakers, as the event's official website noted there was a foosball tournament, 5K run, Spartan obstacle course, jump rope competition and ninja warrior competition, among other events.

Still, those served as the appetizers for the Rogue Record Breakers and the chance to earn significant recognition.

According to the event's official website, anyone who breaks a world record during the Rogue Record Breakers was awarded with $5,000 and a submission into the Guinness Book of Records.

The chance at smashing records meant more opportunities for Bjornsson to impress in Ohio's capital city. He took center stage alongside Spencer Tyler in the Men's Weight Throw that asked competitors to throw a 56-pound weight over a bar that was more than 20 feet in the air.

Bjornsson already owned the record from his 2018 performance in which he threw the weight over a 20-foot bar, but he solidified himself atop the leaderboard with another record-setting performance Sunday. He launched the 56-pound weight over a bar of 20'2", giving him another chance to flex for the crowd:

He wasn't the only one to impress by breaking his own, as Mateusz Kieliszkowski did the same by finishing five reps in the stone to shoulder event.

Kieliszkowski stole the spotlight for a moment, but the 2019 Arnold Sports Festival belonged to Bjornsson yet again by winning the Arnold Strongman for the second straight year and adding to his own record.

It will be up to the rest of the field next year to change that as the world's best weightlifters and bodybuilders head to central Ohio for the annual challenges.