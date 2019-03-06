The Biggest Question Marks Heading into NFL Free Agency

0 of 9

Don Wright/Associated Press

The 2019 offseason is well underway now that the NFL Scouting Combine has wrapped up. But before teams turn their full attention to the draft, they must take care of business in free agency.

Free agency can be dangerous for franchises ill-equipped to deal with inflated contracts and disillusioned owners. While it's fair to lament past free-agent busts, the best front offices utilize this time to find market inefficiencies and will spend on the right fits.

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Rams bolstered their defense by signing Ndamukong Suh and trading for Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, while the Kansas City Chiefs supplemented their offense by signing wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Those free-agent additions helped fuel deep playoff runs for both teams.

Here, we've identified the biggest question marks around the NFL as free agency approaches. The answers to the following questions will have the greatest impact on the 2019 season and beyond.