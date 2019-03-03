Kris Boyd Says Team Asked Him If He Had Both Testicles at 2019 NFL Combine

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2019

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 23: Defensive back Kris Boyd #2 of the Texas Longhorns in action against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2018 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The line of questioning toward Texas Longhorns cornerback Kris Boyd turned oddly physiological during the NFL Scouting Combine.

According to ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold, Boyd said one team asked him if he had two testicles. Boyd responded affirmatively and wondered why the query was useful.

The combine is annually a place where teams posit questions to incoming rookies that can vary between peculiar and downright offensive.

On the more innocuous side of the spectrum, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith said the Browns in 2014 asked him how many things he could do with a brick in one minute.

While it doesn't qualify as a question, the Seattle Seahawks subjected Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. to a questionable evaluation tactic. He told reporters he participated in a staring contest, per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread.

