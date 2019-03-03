EPL Table: 2019 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 29 Matches

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League after being held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. The stalemate leaves the Reds, who have drawn four of their last six league games, trailing leaders Manchester City by a single point with nine games left to play.

Elsewhere, Chelsea strengthened their bid to finish in the top four with a 2-1 win away to Fulham. Jorginho scored the winner for the Blues, after Calum Chambers had netted an equaliser for the Cottagers, who look set for the drop.

The day began with Watford ensuring Brendan Rodgers suffered a miserable return to Premier League management. He saw his Leicester City side beaten by a stoppage-time goal at Vicarage Road.

Sunday Scores

Watford 2-1 Leicester City

Fulham 1-2 Chelsea

Everton 0-0 Liverpool

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 29, 23, +56, 71

2. Liverpool: 29, 21, +49, 70

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 29, 20, +26, 61

4. Manchester United: 29, 17, +20, 58

5. Arsenal: 29, 17, +22, 57

6. Chelsea: 28, 17, +19, 56

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 29, 12, +2, 43

8. Watford: 29, 12, 0, 43

9. West Ham United: 29, 11, -4, 39

10. Everton: 29, 10, 0, 37

11. Leicester City: 20, 10, -6, 35

12. Bournemouth: 29, 10, -15, 34

13. Crystal Palace: 29, 9, -4, 33

14. Newcastle United: 29, 8, -10, 31

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 28, 8, -11, 30

16. Burnley: 29, 8, -21, 30

17. Southampton: 29, 6, -17, 27

18. Cardiff City: 29, 7, -32, 25

19. Fulham: 29, 4, -38, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 29, 3, -36, 14

Liverpool struggled to make the most of the opportunities created on the break. Ironically, the chances often fell to the player manager Jurgen Klopp would want to have them, leading scorer Mohamed Salah.

However, the usually prolific Egypt international was either let down by a poor touch or thwarted by the decisive actions of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton enjoyed more of the possession in a typically intense and scrappy derby, but the Reds remained a threat to counter. What Liverpool missed was ingenuity in midfield, with some content to question a team selection that had workmanlike trio Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum start in midfield.

Klopp's willingness to keep playmakers such as Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri out of the starting XI looks like proving to be Liverpool's undoing in the title race.

Chelsea haven't appreciated all of Kepa Arrizabalaga's behaviour recently, but the Blues will be thankful to their headstrong goalkeeper after his heroics at Craven Cottage.

The 24-year-old made a string of fine saves, including denying Aleksandar Mitrovic in each half. Arrizabalaga stayed strong when Fulham piled on the pressure in the second half after Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho had given Chelsea the lead before the break.

Earlier, Watford made it a rocky start to life at Leicester for Rodgers, but only after substitute Andre Gray netted a last-gasp winner deep into injury time. Troy Deeney had given the Hornets an early lead when he glanced in from Gerard Deulofeu's free-kick.

Leicester grew into the game, though, and the visitors were level when Jamie Vardy raced onto a defence-splitting pass from Youri Tielemans before finishing smartly past Ben Foster.

The Foxes' prolific No. 9 has usually welcomed new managers the right way:

Vardy left the game injured soon after his goal, and Rodgers will hope his attacking talisman isn't facing a prolonged spell on the treatment table. Rodgers will need time for his methods to work and he'll experience easier fixtures than this one, starting with next Saturday's home game against struggling Fulham.