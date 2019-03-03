Gonzalo Higuain, Jorginho Lead Chelsea Past Fulham in 2019 Premier League Match

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Chelsea closed the gap on Manchester United and a place in the top four of the Premier League to just two points after beating Fulham 2-1 in a west London derby on Sunday.

Goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Jorginho, who netted the winner 14 minutes before the break after Arsenal loanee Calum Chambers had equalised for Fulham, ensured the Blues left Craven Cottage with all three points.

Chelsea stay sixth but have played a game less than nearest rivals Arsenal and United in the race to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Kepa Is Worth the Hassle

Chelsea have spent a significant amount of time recently answering questions about their goalkeeper. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been fined, dropped and recalled since refusing to be substituted ahead of the penalty shootout during the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

While Maurizio Sarri may have found the questions annoying, he can take heart that the former Athletic Bilbao stopper will prove to be worth the hassle. There were doubts about Arrizabalaga even before events at Wembley, with concerns rising about his ability to handle the physical nature of England's top flight since becoming the most-expensive player on the planet at his position last summer.

Yet there are signs the 24-year-old is starting to get to grips with life in a new league. The £71 million man produced a remarkable stop during the first half to rebuff a well-struck volley from Fulham danger man Aleksandar Mitrovic.

It was an astonishing display of athleticism only possible from a 'keeper possessing rare talent. Second-half saves to deny Tom Cairney and Joe Bryan also showcased why Chelsea are right to continue trusting their No. 1.

His best save may have come seconds before stoppage time, when he reacted in a flash to claw away a Mitrovic header from close range.

Yet for all the eye-catching moments, Arrizabalaga is still guilty of a gaffe or two.

The mix between the sublime and the ridiculous offers similarities with David De Gea's rocky start to his Premier League career. Now arguably the best goalkeeper in football, De Gea initially struggled at Manchester United, showing a physical frailty and some nervy decision-making.

His raw talent was never in question, though. Nor can Arrizabalaga's core ability be questioned.

He's under the spotlight for the wrong reasons, but Chelsea will be rewarded for showing patience with their headstrong stopper.

Higuain is Chelsea's X-Factor in Top-4 Race

Opinion is likely still divided on Higuain's slow start to his loan spell with Chelsea. Yet a closer look reveals a proven goalscorer steadily getting used to the pace of play in England.

Higuain endured some moments to forget at Craven Cottage, such as missing two excellent first-half chances when one-on-one. However, credit to the 31-year-old for not being deterred, with his perseverance rewarded after 20 minutes, when he swept in from a Cesar Azpilicueta delivery.

The finish was typically emphatic from a player who was prolific during spells with Real Madrid, Napoli and Juventus. His time at Napoli included working with Sarri, a relationship that continues to bear fruit:

Sarri's ability to get the best out of Higuain is Chelsea's X-factor in the race to finish in the top four. The Italian's progressive, possession-based tactics demand a ruthlessly efficient frontman to turn pretty passing into decisive end product.

Few are better at finishing moves than Higuain. While he's still working to get his radar set in Chelsea blue, it won't be long before he's finding the net with regularity.

Those goals, coupled with a game in hand, will be Chelsea's edge over United and Arsenal.

What's Next?

Chelsea host Dynamo Kiev in the UEFA Europa League last 16 at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. Fulham next return to action with a trip to Leicester City on Saturday.