Matches to Make for Winners and Losers from UFC 235
UFC 235 in Las Vegas saw two dominant title performances—one by a champion and another from a challenger.
UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones breezed through another title defense over Anthony Smith. Jones continues to show why he is arguably the best to ever compete in MMA. Should he stay and defend the belt or challenge himself against the heavyweights?
In the co-main event, Kamaru Usman put together a masterful performance against Tyron Woodley to claim the UFC welterweight belt. Usman won the fight on the feet and on the mat to grab a unanimous decision. We know that Colby Covington is waiting for the title shot, but where does that leave Woodley?
It's time once again to grab our phone and dial up the UFC matchmakers to offer our sage advice. We know exactly whom all the winners and losers from UFC 235 should fight next.
So, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, listen up: Here are the matches to make for each winner and loser after another fantastic event.
Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz
Pedro Munhoz def. Cody Garbrandt by KO at 4:52 of the first round
Cody Garbrandt could have put himself back in position for a title shot in 2019. Instead, he stood right in front of Pedro Munhoz and swung wildly. Munhoz cracked him first and put him down.
Garbrandt needs to hit the back of the bread line, but his place in the division will still earn him a ranked opponent in his next outing. The biggest roadblock in picking an opponent is guessing how long he will be out after a knockout loss.
The best choice is probably Ricky Simon. He is currently the No. 15-ranked contender, but he hasn't really thrilled audiences. It's a big opportunity for him, but also a good opponent for Garbrandt to rebound with after another loss.
Munhoz will want a title chance, but that simply is not going to happen.
A potential contender also needing a fight is Petr Yan. That is probably the more appropriate course of action for the UFC with the title stuck in the mud. The winner can then be put in a title eliminator toward the end of the year.
Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang
Weili Zhang def. Tecia Torres by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
The jury was out on Weili Zhang entering this fight, and they came back to confirm that she is legit. The victory over Tecia Torres may be the biggest win for a Chinese mixed martial artist to date.
She is still a ways off from serious contention, but the win should earn her a notable name. Felice Herrig fits the bill. Herrig may be on a two-fight losing skid, but she remains more highly ranked and a larger name in the division.
It will continue the gradual test for the Chinese contender.
Torres is in a tough spot. Her physical attributes make it tough to truly compete among the elite at 115-pounds, but the UFC doesn't have an atomweight division and she might not be able to make the weight regardless. So, is she just a gatekeeper for the UFC? Probably.
That's why a fight with Alexandra Albu is the right move. Albu was an undefeated prospect with a lot of raw skills up until an upset loss to Emily Whitmire earlier this year. Was that just a blip or is Albu a fraud? Torres will absolutely answer that question.
Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren
Ben Askren def. Robbie Lawler via technical submission (bulldog choke) at 3:20 of the first round
Ben Askren got a rude welcome to the UFC as Robbie Lawler slammed him to the mat and brutalized him in the opening minute of their fight. Referee Herb Dean let the action continue even though Lawler pasted Askren, and the former ONE Championship and Bellator champion was able to recover and sink in a choke.
Dean stopped the fight. Lawler didn't tap or go out.
Dean made a mistake.
If Askren had been dominating Lawler there likely wouldn't be a call for a rematch. But Lawler punished him early and could have survived the position. This fight needs to be redone.
Lawler and Askren should be relatively unscathed and ready to fight again soon. There is little reason not to re-book the fight and get true answers. It's a big fight in the division and having it end like it did serves no one well.
Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman def. Tyron Woodley by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-45)
We know what is next for Kamaru Usman. His first title defense will come against former interim champion Colby Covington as first reported by ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto.
The two do not like one another and it is long past due for Covington to return to action. It's the right fight to make, and hopefully, it comes sooner than later so the division can keep moving forward.
Tyron Woodley was the champion for quite awhile. That typically ends with an immediate rematch. Covington has the next shot and he was dominated by Usman. As such, that rematch isn't happening. He'll need to fight one more time to earn a chance to reclaim the belt.
The problem is he has already handled Stephen Thompson and Darren Till. Those fights don't make sense even if they win their next fights which are already booked. The only contender that makes sense is Santiago Ponzinibbio, and that is the right fight to make.
Ponzinibbio has earned a shot at the top of the division after a seven-fight win streak, and this is his chance. It may not be exactly what Woodley wants, but it's the right call for both parties.
Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith
Jon Jones def. Anthony Smith by unanimous decision (48-44, 48-44, 48-44)
Complete domination from Jon Jones at UFC 235. No one expected any different.
Anthony Smith did surprise many by offering up some quality opposition early, but it was too big of a gap to close once the fight entered the championship rounds. Still, the learning experience should net him a lot of positives should he work himself back into the title picture.
Ilir Latifi would be a great choice for Smith's return to the cage. It's a quality test against a tough opponent, but someone who is also ranked in the top-10. Other options could be some of the younger prospects, but that would be damaging as the UFC tries to revamp the division. Let Latifi get the fight.
Jones could go up to heavyweight and test himself. That would provide the most intriguing options for sure. Is it likely to happen? Probably not.
At 205-pounds, Thiago Santos is the next challenger waiting. It is not that enticing. Much like Smith, Santos is a middleweight who has made an unexpected run toward the top. Does he provide anything Jones hasn't seen before from better fighters? No. But he will bring the fight which should make it fun, so that's something.
Ideally, Jones would go to heavyweight and fight someone like Stipe Miocic. But that has a very small chance of happening. Bank on it being another light heavyweight title defense that ends without a surprise. Jones is the class of the division by a wide margin.