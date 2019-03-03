Matches to Make for Winners and Losers from UFC 235

0 of 6

UFC 235 in Las Vegas saw two dominant title performances—one by a champion and another from a challenger.

UFC light heavyweight king Jon Jones breezed through another title defense over Anthony Smith. Jones continues to show why he is arguably the best to ever compete in MMA. Should he stay and defend the belt or challenge himself against the heavyweights?

In the co-main event, Kamaru Usman put together a masterful performance against Tyron Woodley to claim the UFC welterweight belt. Usman won the fight on the feet and on the mat to grab a unanimous decision. We know that Colby Covington is waiting for the title shot, but where does that leave Woodley?

It's time once again to grab our phone and dial up the UFC matchmakers to offer our sage advice. We know exactly whom all the winners and losers from UFC 235 should fight next.

So, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, listen up: Here are the matches to make for each winner and loser after another fantastic event.