Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 4

The fourth week in Phase 1 of the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League wrapped up Saturday.

Having led the standings in each of the last three weeks, Tempo Storm continued to set the pace. The team has amassed 166 kill points and 283 total points.

NPL Phase 1 Standings—Week 4

1. Tempo Storm (166 kill points, 283 total points)

2. Shoot To Kill (155 kill points, 251 total points

3. Team Envy (161 kill points, 249 total points)

4. Cloud9 (153 kill points, 240 total points)

5. Wildcard Gaming (133 kill points, 213 total points)

6. Why Tempt Fate (131 kill points, 205 total points)

7. ENDEMIC (124 kill points, 185 total points)

8. SpaceStation Gaming (107 kill points, 179 total points)

9. Smokin' Aces (122 kill points, 176 total points)

10. Simplicity (106 kill points, 160 total points)

11. Ghost Gaming (87 kill points, 149 total points)

12. eUnited (111 kill points, 147 total points)

13. Vicious Gaming (97 kill points, 135 total points)

14. Lazarus (76 kill points, 119 total points)

15. Noble (61 kill points, 95 total points)

16. Oxymoron (66 kill points, 94 total points)

Prize Money (per Phase)

1st: $100,000

2nd: $40,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $12,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $8,000

7th: $6,000

8th: $4,000

Cloud9 had a rough Week 4. The team sat second behind Tempo Storm through three weeks but got overtaken by Shoot To Kill and Team Envy in the overall leaderboard Saturday. A 12-kill effort in Match 2 against ENDEMIC helped power Shoot To Kill's climb.

Nobody was going to catch Tempo Storm, though. YaBoiDre helped his team with this expertly thrown grenade in the fourth match against SpaceStation Gaming.

Tempo Storm wrapped up Week 4 with a win over Cloud9.

Here are some of the other highlights from the day's action.

Like Cloud9, things didn't go well Saturday for Lazarus.

The figure of Lazarus famously came back from the dead, and the team of the same name will need a similar recovery in Phase 1. Lazarus slipped from 11th in Week 3 to 14th in Week 4 after earning just 16 total points. The bottom of the standings otherwise remains the same, with Noble in 15th (95 total points) and Oxymoron in last place (94 total points).

At the top of the leaderboard, Phase 1 is quickly shaping up as a four-horse race between Tempo Storm, Shoot To Kill, Team Envy and Cloud9.