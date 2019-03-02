Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 4

Tempo Storm's Top Plays, Prize Money from PUBG NPL 2019 Week 4March 3, 2019
The fourth week in Phase 1 of the National PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) League wrapped up Saturday.
Having led the standings in each of the last three weeks, Tempo Storm continued to set the pace. The team has amassed 166 kill points and 283 total points.
NPL Phase 1 Standings—Week 4
1. Tempo Storm (166 kill points, 283 total points)
2. Shoot To Kill (155 kill points, 251 total points
3. Team Envy (161 kill points, 249 total points)
4. Cloud9 (153 kill points, 240 total points)
5. Wildcard Gaming (133 kill points, 213 total points)
6. Why Tempt Fate (131 kill points, 205 total points)
7. ENDEMIC (124 kill points, 185 total points)
8. SpaceStation Gaming (107 kill points, 179 total points)
9. Smokin' Aces (122 kill points, 176 total points)
10. Simplicity (106 kill points, 160 total points)
11. Ghost Gaming (87 kill points, 149 total points)
12. eUnited (111 kill points, 147 total points)
13. Vicious Gaming (97 kill points, 135 total points)
14. Lazarus (76 kill points, 119 total points)
15. Noble (61 kill points, 95 total points)
16. Oxymoron (66 kill points, 94 total points)
Standings are courtesy of OGN Esports
Prize Money (per Phase)
1st: $100,000
2nd: $40,000
3rd: $20,000
4th: $12,000
5th: $10,000
6th: $8,000
7th: $6,000
8th: $4,000
Cloud9 had a rough Week 4. The team sat second behind Tempo Storm through three weeks but got overtaken by Shoot To Kill and Team Envy in the overall leaderboard Saturday. A 12-kill effort in Match 2 against ENDEMIC helped power Shoot To Kill's climb.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@ShootToKillPUBG find their second win of #NPL Week 4 with a 12 kill chicken dinner! 📺: Tune in: https://t.co/Sr7mK1MyzG https://t.co/4hBjGVtzSM
Nobody was going to catch Tempo Storm, though. YaBoiDre helped his team with this expertly thrown grenade in the fourth match against SpaceStation Gaming.
Tempo Storm @Tempo_Storm
And #TSPUBG ...bounces to another chicken dinner! #TSWIN #NPL Nice throw, @TempoDre 🏀 https://t.co/FKmt1KG4P1
Tempo Storm wrapped up Week 4 with a win over Cloud9.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@Tempo_Storm hold onto their top spot with an 8 kill chicken dinner to close out Week 4 of the #NPL! https://t.co/W7u18wE12n
Here are some of the other highlights from the day's action.
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@Kaymind clutches out the 1v2 to secure the 11 kill chicken dinner for @Cloud9 in the first game of the day! #NPL 📺 Tune in: https://t.co/xyec9icKdl https://t.co/9lZ3qnUFtA
PUBG Esports @PUBGEsports
.@ShootToKillPUBG find their second win of #NPL Week 4 with a 12 kill chicken dinner! 📺: Tune in: https://t.co/Sr7mK1MyzG https://t.co/4hBjGVtzSM
OGN Esports @OGNEsports
"Circles win matches" 😎 @SmokinAcesPUBG takes Match 3! 📺: https://t.co/HzSXmN60WN 📺: https://t.co/SXdQ8rGZHg #NPL #PUBG @PUBGEsports #OGN https://t.co/CRJQ86g7fp
OGN Esports @OGNEsports
Down to a 1v1, @cloud9 beats out @envy to take match 1! 📺: https://t.co/HzSXmN60WN 📺: https://t.co/SXdQ8rGZHg #NPL #PUBG @PUBGEsports #OGN https://t.co/rmodZogA2K
Like Cloud9, things didn't go well Saturday for Lazarus.
The figure of Lazarus famously came back from the dead, and the team of the same name will need a similar recovery in Phase 1. Lazarus slipped from 11th in Week 3 to 14th in Week 4 after earning just 16 total points. The bottom of the standings otherwise remains the same, with Noble in 15th (95 total points) and Oxymoron in last place (94 total points).
At the top of the leaderboard, Phase 1 is quickly shaping up as a four-horse race between Tempo Storm, Shoot To Kill, Team Envy and Cloud9.
Messi Tops FIFA TOTW ➡️ Full Selection Here