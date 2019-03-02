Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Prefers Jason Garrett Working on Short-Term Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the lack of long-term security could provide Jason Garrett with added motivation in 2019 as he enters the final year of his contract.

Jones explained at the NFL Scouting Combine that he's in no rush to sign the Cowboys head coach to an extension, per ESPN.com's Todd Archer: "Well, I just like the dynamics considering the relationship we have, the trust we have, our goals. I do my best work without a net. I really do. I'm better with a little risk involved and so in essence there's a little bit of no net here. And the real question is why not?"

Jones added that Garrett working on an expiring deal won't undermine his credibility as the coach and that the Cowboys could still give him a new contract down the line.

Dallas finished 10-6 in 2018, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round. It was a somewhat disappointing result for a team that looked like a serious Super Bowl contender following the midseason addition of Amari Cooper.

Despite appearing in just nine games for Dallas, Cooper was the team leader in receiving yards (725) and receiving touchdowns (six).

The Cowboys still finished 24th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders. For a unit that included Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, many will correctly argue the Dallas offense didn't equal the sum of its parts.

Garrett is on shaky ground for more than just 2018, though. The Cowboys have finished with a winning record four times in his eight full seasons as the head coach. They haven't advanced beyond the divisional round in any of their three playoff trips, either.

Dallas fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan in January, with Garrett promoting 30-year-old quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore to be Linehan's replacement. Garrett won't be able to pass the buck again if the Cowboys offense underwhelms in 2019.

Jones' assessment could prove to be on the money since Garrett will be carrying a big chip on his shoulder next year. Of course, the expiration of Garrett's deal also gives Jones an easy out if he wants to move in a different direction next offseason.