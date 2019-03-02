Jason Kelce, Eagles Agree to 1-Year Contract Extension Through 2021

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles announced an agreement Saturday with center Jason Kelce on a one-year contract extension through the 2021 NFL season.

In January, Al Thompson of 610 ESPN Philadelphia reported Kelce would "likely retire" this offseason.

The 31-year-old University of Cincinnati product has spent his entire professional career with the Eagles since the team selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. His Pro Football Reference approximate value (66) over the past eight seasons ranks fifth among centers.

The Ohio native has started all 16 of Philly's regular-season games in each of the past four years. Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's top center in 2018.

His resume includes two Pro Bowl appearances, two first-team All-Pro selections and a championship from the Eagles' Super Bowl LII triumph over the New England Patriots.

Kelce told Dave Spadaro of the team's official website it's "a surreal feeling" to enter his ninth season and third contract with the Eagles:

"Obviously, it's a tremendous gesture by the team. They didn't have to do anything like this. I'm really happy to be in Philadelphia—I have been my whole career. I love being part of this organization. For everything to continue to go this week, for the team to be how good it is, for the coaches to be as good as they are, I just feel extremely lucky to be in this situation."

Kelce added he did "re-evaluate" his situation after each of the past two seasons but that he decided to keep playing because of his love for football.