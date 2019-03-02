NASCAR at Las Vegas 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

The 2019 NASCAR season begins its West Coast swing Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After the first two races of the year took place in the southeast, the Monster Energy Series moves west for three straight races, beginning with the Pennzoil 400.

Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski already have wins to their name from Daytona and Atlanta, respectively, and there's a good chance a third driver moves into Victory Lane Sunday.

Kevin Harvick became the third driver to win the pole for a race this season, as he beat out Hamlin and Kyle Busch during qualifying.

Pennzoil 400 Info

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Ticket Info: Tickets for the race can be found on StubHub.

Lineup: Full starting grid can be found on NASCAR.com.

Preview

Harvick and Hamlin start Sunday's race in the front row, while Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon occupy Row 2 and Daniel Hemric and David Ragan reside in Row 3.

Hamlin, who has a win at Daytona and an 11th-place finish at Atlanta, is looking to continue his early-season success by benefiting from the second starting position.

Because of his consistency in the first two competitions of the season, Hamlin is out to an early lead in the points standings.

Harvick is just eight points behind Hamlin, while Kyle Busch is nine points back and Kyle Larson sits 10 out of first place.

Kyle Busch and Erik Jones, who is seventh in points, are the only two drivers on the circuit with a pair of top-10 finishes, and they should be in contention to finish high up the leaderboard Sunday.

Another factor worth taking into consideration when picking a winner is Harvick's recent success at Las Vegas, as he finished first in 2015 and 2018.

Keselowski's also been successful in the past five years at Las Vegas, as he drove into the winner's circle in 2014 and 2016.

The only other driver to win at Las Vegas during that span is Martin Truex Jr., who enters Sunday in 12th place in the points standings.

If you're looking for a not-so-familiar name to take home the checkered flag, Hemric is the best option, as he lines up fifth on the starting grid.

The driver of the No. 8 car put together a solid run on the track during qualifying and is in need of a good finish, as he's 29th in points.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.