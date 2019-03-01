Honda Classic 2019: Sungjae Im, Keith Mitchell Tied for Lead After Round 2

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 01: Sungjae Im of Korea plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on March 01, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Several surprising names are at or near the top of the leaderboard at the Honda Classic through two rounds, as Sungjae Im and Keith Mitchell pace the field at six-under.

Jhonattan Vegas entered Friday with a two-stroke lead at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, but while he faltered and carded a three-over 73, Im and Mitchell made their move. Im shot a six-under 64, which was tied for the best round of the day, and Mitchell finished with a four-under 66.

Here is a look at the leaderboard after two rounds, courtesy of PGATour.com:

T1. Sungjae Im: -6 (64)

T1. Keith Mitchell: -6 (66)

3. Lucas Glover: -5 (69)

T4. Freddie Jacobson: -4 (67)

T4. Adam Svensson: -4 (64)

T4. Kyoung-Hoon Lee: -4 (69)

T4. Sung Kang: -4 (68)

T4. Danny Lee: -4 (67)

T4. Ryan Armour: -4 (68)

T4. Brooks Koepka: -4 (69)

T4. Wyndham Clark: -4 (67)

T4. Adam Schenk: -4 (69)

Im, who was the 2018 Web.com Tour Player of the Year, birdied three of his first four holes Friday and finished with seven birdies to go along with just one bogey on the day:

He won twice on the Web.com Tour last season and is in search of his first career PGA Tour win. Mitchell is also looking to break through with his first PGA Tour win after finishing second in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship last year.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

