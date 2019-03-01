Kyler Murray Confirms He Will Meet with Cardinals, Throw for Teams at Pro Day

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday that he will run and throw at the Sooners' pro day March 13. He will not do so Saturday when quarterbacks are scheduled for combine drills.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner also confirmed that he will have a combine meeting with the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Speculation has run rampant that the Cardinals will draft Murray and look to trade Josh Rosen, whom Arizona picked 10th overall in 2018.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager projected Arizona to draft Murray in his mock draft, and Louis Riddick of ESPN said it's "more probable than not" Arizona will deal Rosen and pick up Murray.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who led Texas Tech from 2013 to 2018, also said last October that he would draft Murray No. 1 overall if he could.

Kingsbury, who made that statement before Texas Tech's matchup with Oklahoma, clarified his comments in February.

"Kyler is a tremendous player," Kingsbury said. "And I said that as being very complimentary before we played an opponent. I understand the sound bite but, like I said, there'll be a ton of scenarios that will come up before we get to the draft."

As for Rosen, Kingsbury said: "Our feelings toward Josh haven't waned or changed or anything. I get we have the first pick and so there's going to be a million scenarios over the next three months that are going to come up, but no, Josh is our guy."

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim addressed the situation Wednesday and said Rosen is the team's quarterback "right now":

Of course, that brings up its own speculation as to whether "right now" means "until the draft."

Regardless of what happens in April, two months of Murray-to-Cardinals chatter lie ahead.