Jets Rumors: NY Interested in Ezekiel Ansah, Preston Smith, Dante Fowler in FA

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The New York Jets are reportedly showing interest in many of the top pass-rushers who are expected to be available in free agency.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, the Jets may pursue Ezekiel Ansah, Dante Fowler Jr. and Preston Smith when free agency officially opens on March 13. Cimini added that the Jets "must" emerge from the offseason with a new pass-rushing threat on the team.

The Jets were somewhat pedestrian when it came to rushing the passer last season, as they tied for 16th in the NFL with 39 sacks. New York also ranked 29th in points allowed and 25th in total defense en route to finishing 4-12.

Linebacker Jordan Jenkins and defensive end Henry Anderson tied for the team lead with seven sacks last season, while defensive lineman Leonard Williams and linebacker Brandon Copeland were next with five sacks each. Both Anderson and Copeland are set to become free agents this offseason.

If the Jets can replace them with someone like Ansah, Fowler or Smith, however, they will have a chance to make defensive strides under new head coach Adam Gase.

Cimini noted that Ansah, Fowler and Smith are likely three of the top pass-rushers that will be available since Demarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Frank Clark and Dee Ford are widely expected to be tagged or to re-sign with their current teams.

Of the three players the Jets have been linked to, Ansah would likely represent the splashiest signing. The 29-year-old is coming off an injury-plagued season that saw him finish with four sacks in seven games, but he had 12 sacks the season before that and a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2015.

The one-time Pro Bowler was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, and he has been one of the NFL's top sack artists since entering the league with 48 career sacks.

Fowler is also a former high draft pick, as the Jacksonville Jaguars third overall in 2015. After struggling to live up to his potential, the Jags traded him to the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The 24-year-old finished with four sacks in 2018, and he also registered 1.5 sacks during L.A.'s playoff run to the Super Bowl. His best season to date was 2017 when he racked up 21 tackles and eight sacks for the Jaguars.

Smith is less of a pure pass-rusher than the others, but he is coming off a decent year with 53 tackles and four sacks for the Washington Redskins. Smith has also finished with eight sacks in a season twice during his four-year NFL career.

The 26-year-old former second-round pick has also never missed a game, which adds some value from the Jets' perspective.

Even if New York doesn't land Ansah, Fowler or Smith, it has a chance to find its desired pass-rusher in the draft, as Ohio State's Nick Bosa, Kentucky's Josh Allen and Clemson's Clelin Ferrell are among those who could be available at No. 3 overall in the draft.