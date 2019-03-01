Sergio Ramos Doubtful for El Clasico Due to Injury from Casemiro Collision

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is doubtful for Saturday's El Clasico clash with Barcelona after picking up an injury in a collision with team-mate Casemiro.

The centre-back aggravated a hamstring injury after tangling with the Brazilian during Wednesday's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg defeat to Barcelona, per Jose Felix Diaz at Marca.

Ramos "will be examined by the medical staff on the day of the game" but could be forced to sit out the La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, per the report.

The news will be a big blow to Santiago Solari's side who are already without Nacho Fernandez due to suspension:

Centre-back Raphael Varane is also a doubt after picking up a knee injury while scoring an own goal during Wednesday's defeat.

The French defender returned to training on Friday ahead of the match, but his injured knee was heavily strapped, per Mario Cortegana at AS.

Real Madrid will also have to cope without Ramos for their next two European games. The defender has been handed a two-game ban by UEFA for deliberately picking up a yellow card against Ajax:

Solari's men go into Saturday's Clasico already nine points adrift of leaders Barcelona and in need of a win to keep their faint title hopes alive.

Victory for Ernesto Valverde's side would leave Real Madrid with just the UEFA Champions League to play for, but a victory could breathe fresh life into the title race:

However, Los Blancos have already been beaten twice by their fierce rivals this season. They were thrashed 5-1 at the Camp Nou in La Liga in October and Wednesday's 3-0 defeat secured a 4-1 aggregate win for Barca.

The defending champions also possess an excellent recent record at the Santiago Bernabeu:

Real Madrid already face a tough challenge in trying to beat Barca for the first time in three attempts this season. They will certainly not want to be without one of their key defenders for the visit of Lionel Messi and Co.