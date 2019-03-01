Sean Payton Says He Likes Kyler Murray: 'His Film Is Too Good'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 1, 2019

DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 06: Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners runs for a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter of the 2018 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 6, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said Friday he's a fan of Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray, one of the top prospects in the 2019 NFL draft. 

"His film is too good. ... I like him," Payton said during an appearance on the NFL Network at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, via The Checkdown:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Chiefs Working on Proposal for OT Rule Change

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Chiefs Working on Proposal for OT Rule Change

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Earl Thomas Won't Take Hometown Discount

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Earl Thomas Won't Take Hometown Discount

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Jason Witten Back with Cowboys

    His broadcasting career lasted all of 1 year...

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jason Witten Back with Cowboys

    His broadcasting career lasted all of 1 year...

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Giants Shopping Olivier Vernon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Giants Shopping Olivier Vernon

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report