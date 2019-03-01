Sean Payton Says He Likes Kyler Murray: 'His Film Is Too Good'March 1, 2019
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said Friday he's a fan of Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray, one of the top prospects in the 2019 NFL draft.
"His film is too good. ... I like him," Payton said during an appearance on the NFL Network at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, via The Checkdown:
“His film is too good… it’s too good. And I like him.” - Sean Payton on @TheKylerMurray https://t.co/Y0fISMMKDS
