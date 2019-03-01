Watch Your Ankles Around the Girls at Tudela FC in Los Angeles

Watch Your Ankles Around the Girls at Tudela FC in Los AngelesMarch 1, 2019
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London
Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever
When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game
15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend
14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points
AAF Was Perfect Cure for Football Fans' Post-SB Blues
Projected No. 1 NBA Pick Commits to Georgia
Team Went 1-78 Until Freshman Savior Stepped into the Gym
CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint
The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!
Makur Maker Is 7-Ft Recruit with Guard-Like Handles
Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
You Can Chop Your Way to a Lumberjack World Championship
Tudela FC in Los Angeles is an all-girls club where players are encouraged to embrace their creative side on the pitch.
USWNT goalkeeper and World Cup winner Hope Solo has joined the club as an official mentor as they aim to provide girls with the same level of training and opportunities as boys—and the skills speak for themselves.
$890M Megadeals Are Huge Win for MLB Players