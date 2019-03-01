Watch Your Ankles Around the Girls at Tudela FC in Los Angeles

Tudela FC in Los Angeles is an all-girls club where players are encouraged to embrace their creative side on the pitch.

USWNT goalkeeper and World Cup winner Hope Solo has joined the club as an official mentor as they aim to provide girls with the same level of training and opportunities as boys—and the skills speak for themselves.

