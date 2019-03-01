Watch Your Ankles Around the Girls at Tudela FC in Los Angeles

Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans Kylie Ohlmiller Might Just Be the Greatest LAX Player Ever When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points AAF Was Perfect Cure for Football Fans' Post-SB Blues Projected No. 1 NBA Pick Commits to Georgia Team Went 1-78 Until Freshman Savior Stepped into the Gym CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back! Makur Maker Is 7-Ft Recruit with Guard-Like Handles Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee You Can Chop Your Way to a Lumberjack World Championship Right Arrow Icon

Tudela FC in Los Angeles is an all-girls club where players are encouraged to embrace their creative side on the pitch.

USWNT goalkeeper and World Cup winner Hope Solo has joined the club as an official mentor as they aim to provide girls with the same level of training and opportunities as boys—and the skills speak for themselves.