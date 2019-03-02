Fulham vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea make the short journey to Craven Cottage on Sunday to take on a struggling Fulham side who have appointed Scott Parker as caretaker manager after sacking Claudio Ranieri on Thursday.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has also come under pressure after slipping out of the top four and losing in the final of the Carabao Cup, but he gained some respite on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Fulham are on a dire run of form and have lost seven of their last eight Premier League matches. The Whites are 10 points from safety with just 10 games left to play.

Date: Sunday, March 2

Time: 2:05 p.m. GMT, 9:05 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Fulham 11-2, Chelsea 8-15, Draw 7-2

Preview

Parker will make his managerial debut on Sunday against west London rivals Chelsea and will know the Blues well having enjoyed a short spell at Stamford Bridge as a player.

However, the former midfielder faces a tough start to life in the Fulham hotseat. The club also play Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League in March.

Parker will again be without Alfie Mawson and goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and offered an update on Andre Schurrle:

The caretaker manager is likely to make changes to the team given Fulham's awful form, but he has his work cut out if he is to take anything from Sunday's match.

Meanwhile, Sarri can ill-afford any more defeats if he is to avoid further scrutiny over his position in charge of the club.

The Blues remain three points off the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot, although they do have a game in hand over their top four rivals.

Sarri dropped goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga last time out, after he refused to be substituted in the Carabao Cup final, and brought in Willy Caballero but has given little away about which player will start:

The Italian also suggested he could rotate his team due to their recent heavy schedule and with a UEFA Europa League last 16 tie against Dynamo Kiev to come on Thursday:

Chelsea put in a much-improved display against Tottenham and can take confidence from that result. They face a Fulham side in disarray after Ranieri's departure and will be expected to take all three points.