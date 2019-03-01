F1 Pre-Season Testing 2019: Friday Times and Analysis from Barcelona

F1 Pre-Season Testing 2019: Friday Times and Analysis from BarcelonaMarch 1, 2019
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheets on the final morning of Formula One pre-season testing on Friday.
His lap of one minute, 16.221 seconds was the fastest of testing so far at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, an improvement on the benchmark set by Vettel's team-mate, Charles Leclerc, on Thursday.
It was a further hint that Ferrari could be the team to beat this year in the world championship, although Valtteri Bottas was second-fastest in his Mercedes with a lap of 1:16.561.
McLaren had another decent morning as they continued their positive form in testing. Carlos Sainz finished fourth on the timesheets with a 1:16.913, just behind Daniil Kvyat in the Toro Rosso:
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya @Circuitcat_eng
Lunch time!! Best times and laps so far #F1Testing VET 1:16.221 (68) 💨 BOT 1:16.561 (71) 📸 KVY 1:16.898 (52) SAI 1:16.913 (59) GRO 1:17.076 (73) 💪🏼 https://t.co/ei9yxAhixu
Mercedes, the reigning world champions, have been largely quiet so far in pre-season testing, although both Bottas and Lewis Hamilton have been getting plenty of laps under their belts:
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya @Circuitcat_eng
Most laps completed. @MercedesAMGF1 has exceeded the 1.000 laps! 😍#F1Testing https://t.co/98BMj6vSoa
Again the Finn was productive on Friday morning, clocking the second-most laps of any driver with 71, but he also showed some pace.
As former driver Karun Chandhok noted, Bottas' times as he went through the tyres were similar to Leclerc in his productive morning session on Thursday:
Karun Chandhok @karunchandhok
Watching trackside... Merc starting to ramp it up... Bottas 17.1 and 16.9 on 2 sets of C4 tyres... Very similar to Leclerc’s 17.056 and 16.9 on the C4 yesterday so far. https://t.co/vsBdecCq8f
Karun Chandhok @karunchandhok
The Bottas vs Leclerc mirroring continues - 16.5 for VB , 16.6 for the Ferrari yesterday on the first set of C5s! Fascinating battle and now Vettel has matched their C4 times with a 16.9 too - he was shifting UP a gear into T9 where I’m watching!! Amazing... #Testing #F12019
It was Vettel who set the new benchmark, though, at the peak of an excellent morning's work from the four-time world champion, and Hamilton said during the action that Ferrari look to have the edge on Mercedes in terms of pace:
Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1
The latest from Lewis Hamilton's press briefing now in our #F1Testing live blog... "Ferrari are the fastest...This is going to be the toughest battle yet...I think the gap [to Ferrari] is potentially half a second." UPDATES: https://t.co/dsFCYRqRzo #SkyF1 https://t.co/eTS84PlJt8
Given Vettel and Leclerc hold the two fastest times of pre-season testing, with Bottas' fastest Friday time in third, it is hard to argue with that assertion.
Elsewhere, there were late issues for Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, who prematurely ended the morning's action by drawing a red flag when he ground to a halt at the side of the track.
The former Ferrari man's best time of the morning was a 1:17.239, putting him seventh-fastest behind Romain Grosjean in the Haas and Daniel Ricciardo's Renault.
All of NBA in Awe of Luka 👏