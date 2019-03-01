Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Man United Injuries

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford is likely to return to the starting lineup against Southampton on Saturday, but the game could come too soon for Anthony Martial.

Rashford started Wednesday's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on the bench after playing for much of Sunday's 0-0 draw against Liverpool with an ankle injury, but Solskjaer is set to play him from kick-off on Saturday.

"He still felt it Wednesday night, but he'll be ready," the Norwegian said, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News. "I'll probably start him."

Rashford's ability to start is the only positive update Solskjaer had on United's injury crisis, as Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and several others are in the treatment room.

Martial is perhaps the closest to a return, but he's a doubt to feature, as Solskjaer said: "It's the last session today, but we're not going to take any risks, maybe Anthony, but it might just be a few more days before he's ready so probably the squad will look similar to what it did at Wednesday."

If Rashford returns to the lineup as expected, he could start alongside Romelu Lukaku after the Belgian scored twice against the Eagles.

The goals took Lukaku to double figures for the season, per Opta's Duncan Alexander:

The Englishman has been Solskjaer's preferred choice up front since he took charge in December, but Lukaku has started each of United's past three Premier League outings.

Having been held to the goalless stalemate in their most recent outing at Old Trafford, Solskjaer is hoping United can get back to winning ways at home against Southampton:

Saints won 2-0 against Fulham on Wednesday after four matches without a victory, but they are just two points off the relegation zone.

As for United, they could move back into the top four if they can better Arsenal's result against Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.