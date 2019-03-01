Heung-Min Son, Mauricio Pochettino Win Honours at London Football Awards

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-Min Son and boss Mauricio Pochettino were named player and manager of the year at the London Football Awards on Thursday.

Son beat team-mate Harry Kane—who won the award last year—Chelsea star Eden Hazard, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend to his gong:

The South Korean has enjoyed a fine 2018-19 campaign, racking up 16 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

He notably stepped up for Spurs during Kane's recent absence through injury, establishing himself as a key performer in the side in his own right:

The 26-year-old's versatility, tireless running and impressive pace make him a valuable asset for Spurs in the final third. Now in his fourth campaign in English football, he seems to be at the peak of his powers.

Meanwhile, Pochettino was named manager of the year ahead of Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri, Watford's Javi Gracia, Lee Bowyer of Charlton Athletic and Arsenal Ladies boss Joe Montemurro.

Charlton are fifth in League One, while Arsenal Ladies are battling Manchester City for the Women's Super League title, two points behind the Citizens but with two games in hand.

Gracia has also done a fine job with Watford, who sit eighth in the Premier League having accrued seven more points than they had at this stage last season.

Spurs have had a week to forget after defeats to Burnley and Chelsea, but the Lilywhites are third in the top flight and are still on course for their best-ever points tally in the Premier League era:

Having said on Tuesday that Spurs could be five or 10 years away from winning the title, Pochettino accepted the award in good humour, per Simon Collings of the Evening Standard:

Though silverware looks set to escape Tottenham again this season, unless they can go on an unlikely run to win the UEFA Champions League or overcome both Liverpool and City domestically, it's important to recognise the job Pochettino has done.

Despite failing to recruit a single player in January or last summer, Spurs are ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United and are on course for a fourth consecutive top-three finish, something they've not achieved since 1963.

Supporters will be keen for Pochettino to deliver a trophy or two during his reign, but he's still done an impressive job in north London regardless.