Victor Oladipo Ruled out for Pacers vs. Raptors with Back Injury

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 23, 2020

Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo (4) dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Indianapolis. Toronto won 115-106. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo has been ruled out of Sunday night's road contest against the Toronto Raptors because of a sore lower back.

The news of Oladipo's absence should not come as much of a surprise, given he was held out of practice Saturday.

"Still has some tightness there," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said, per J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star. "He's doubtful. Still has spasms."

Oladipo's 2019-20 campaign has been hampered by injuries. He missed Indiana's first 47 games of the season while recovering from a ruptured right quad tendon suffered in January 2019. He did not make his season debut until Jan. 29.

In eight games this season, he is averaging 10.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while logging 25 minutes per contest. 

Losing Oladipo represents a blow to an Indiana squad that had recently found its rhythm. After losing six of their first seven games since Oladipo returned, the Pacers had notched back-to-back wins, including a 118-111 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 12.

Indiana (33-23) sits in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

