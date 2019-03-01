Alliance of American Football 2019 Week 4 Schedule, Live Stream and Odds

Logan Riely/AAF/Getty Images

The Week 4 Alliance of American Football schedule is littered with matchups between teams in the top half of the standings and franchises in the bottom half.

Orlando and Birmingham, who are on top of the Eastern Conference at 3-0, take on the bottom two teams in the Western Conference.

San Diego and Arizona face similar matchups against the pair of teams in the basement of the East.

On paper, the games appear to be lopsided, but only three of the league's 12 games have been decided by 20 points or more.

Week 4 AAF Schedule

Saturday, March 2

San Diego (-6) at Memphis (Over/Under: 41.5) (4 p.m. ET, B/R Live)

Orlando (-4) at Salt Lake (O/U: 43.5) (8 p.m., NFL Network, FuboTV)

Sunday, March 3

San Antonio at Birmingham (-7) (O/U: 39.5) (4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network, CBS Sports app)

Atlanta at Arizona (-13.5) (O/U: 42) (8 p.m. ET, NFL Network, FuboTV)

Odds obtained from The Action Network.

Can Richardson Continue Success With Birmingham?

One of the best stories to come out of the AAF is the resurgence of running back Trent Richardson, who was labeled by many as one of the biggest NFL busts in recent years after he was selected No. 3 overall in the 2012 NFL draft.

The 28-year-old, who played for four NFL teams and a CFL franchise before landing in the AAF, leads the league in rushing touchdowns with six.

Richardson has also carried the ball 59 times, which is 14 more than the second-ranked player in that category.

Logan Riely/AAF/Getty Images

Richardson's effectiveness in the red zone has helped the Birmingham Iron get off to a 3-0 start.

The Alabama product should achieve more success on Sunday, as the Iron take on the 1-2 San Antonio Commanders, who are on a two-game losing streak.

After giving up six points in Week 1 against the San Diego Fleet, the Commanders have conceded 68 points in the last two contests to Orlando and San Diego.

Birmingham will have one eye on the Week 5 showdown with Orlando, but it should be able to defeat San Antonio through Richardson and quarterback Luis Perez, who has 596 passing yards in three games.

Orlando Starts Difficult Road Stretch in Salt Lake

The Orlando Apollos weren't handed any easy breaks by the AAF schedule-makers, as four of their next five games come on the road.

Starting with Saturday's trip to face the Salt Lake Stallions, the Apollos have to travel to Salt Lake, Birmingham, Atlanta and Memphis over a five-week span, with the only home game being a Week 6 meeting with the Arizona Hotshots.

The undefeated Apollos should learn a lot about themselves during the road stretch in which they will try to keep pace with the Iron atop the Eastern Conference.

Julio Aguilar/AAF/Getty Images

Of course, the Week 5 showdown with the Iron is the most important contest in the five-game run, but the Apollos must focus on the clash with the Stallions first.

The Orlando offense, led by quarterback Garrett Gilbert, has earned the most headlines, as it averages 393 total yards per game.

Salt Lake's given up over 200 passing yards in two of its three games, and it could be susceptible to a high total against the Apollos.

If Gilbert and Co. continue to roll on offense, Orlando should leave Utah with a 4-0 record, but if Salt Lake's defense is up for the challenge, we could be in for one of the upsets of the season.

